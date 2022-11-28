Catherine Zeta-Jones: “I Had The Guts to Become a Bond Woman”

Catherine Zeta-Jones said she would love to play a Bond woman.

The actor called this role “the one that slipped away”, as the producers of the franchise have since stated that the next actor to play James Bond will be a man.

“I had the courage to become a Bond woman,” Zeta-Jones said in a new interview with The Telegraph.

“For many years I was the material for Bond. In fact, when I was a child, I dreamed of becoming a female spy, if not an actress.”

She added: “Then, later, I had a great desire [to do both]. And that was before there was a female Doctor Who.”

Earlier this year, “No Time to Die” star Ana De Armas said she doesn’t think a woman should play the next Bond.

“There is no need for a Bond woman,” de Armas recently told The Sun. “There shouldn’t be a need to steal someone else’s character to take over.

“This is a novel, and it leads to this world and this fantasy about the universe where it is located.”

She continued: “I would like the female roles in Bond films, despite the fact that Bond will remain a man, to be realized in a different way.

“That they are given a more substantial role and recognition. That’s what I think is more interesting than turning things over.”