Catherine McPhee shares rare photos of her son and David Foster’s son Rennie during Easter 2022 celebrations

Cute in pink! Katharine McPhee and David are raising sweetly celebrating Easter with their 13-month-old son, Rennie.

“Pink dresses, Easter bunnies, baskets, friends and so on. But most importantly #Heisrisen, “American idol Alum, 38, coming on Sunday, April 17, Instagram photos with her and the 72-year-old baby composer.

Smash Alum Sported a strapless pink dress, bunny ears and sneakers in a social media upload. Rennie sat in his stroller before standing to play with pastel balls next to his dad.

The couple welcomed their baby in February 2021, almost two years after they tied the knot in London.

The actress shared the naming of the babies next month in an interview today, and Foster was “annoyed” that she spilled the beans.

“I said:”What was I supposed to say? Nothing? Like, “Sorry, we don’t share a name,” singer Jessa CAGLE explained in March 2021. “We don’t want to be that pretentious by name, but it’s the only kind of thing you can hold on to that feels private. … Even though we are the only people who have named our baby something, but we wanted to keep it as a baby while we could. I’m in trouble, but I hope, I hope, my husband won’t be too crazy.”

The Comfort Comfort star previously explained to today’s Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb that Rennie is the “strong” family name. “My husband was on a text chain with his sisters, and one of his sisters suggested the old surname. It was his great-grandfather’s name, his Great Uncle’s name, so he has a long history in his family,” McFee said in March 2021.

“I’m in heaven,” added the new motherhood mom. “It’s really amazing.”

Although scorpio Alim decided to keep her son’s face off social media, she documented her first birthday with an Instagram slideshow in February.

“My child turns 1”, – “above him” the singer signed photos of his thematic mind being born by a cinematographer.

She and Foster started dating in 2017, working out the following year. The native of Canada was previously married to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid. Along with Rennie, the Grammy winner is the father of five daughters: Allison, Amy, Sarah, Erin and Jordan.

Keep scrolling to see Foster’s Easter celebration with McPhee and Rennie on Sunday.

