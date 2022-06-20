Catherine McPhee shared the first photo of her son Rennie’s face talking about her husband David Foster

David Foster and Catherine McPhee with an insert of their son Rennie.

Cute! Catherine McPhee shared the first photo of her son Rennie’s face during Father’s Day celebrations with her husband David Foster.

See the cutest photos of Catherine McPhee with her son Rennie

“A happy father to a man who loves me as much as I could only dream of, and who made me a full—fledged mom in life,” the 38-year-old American Idol graduate wrote on Instagram on Sunday, June 19, along with several photos of the 72-year-old composer and his six children. (In addition to 16-month-old Rennie, Foster has adult daughters Allison, 52, Amy, 48, Sarah, 41, Erin, 39, and Jordan, 35.) “I love our little family. I love our big family.”

Next to a photo of her and the Grammy winner holding their son at the piano, McPhee continued: “You have NEVER complained that your life has changed a little now. Well… you only complain that you can’t watch TV late in bed, but how can I blame you — this is your favorite thing.

David Foster, Catherine McPhee and their son Rennie. Courtesy of Catherine McPhee/Instagram

The Smash alum concluded: “You just made Rennie’s appearance in the world an absolute joy for me. Many more adventures, baby! “I love you to the moon and back.”

Catherine McPhee’s Stepmom Moments with Erin and Sarah Foster over the years

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2020 that McPhee and Foster, who tied the knot a year earlier, are expecting their first child together. She gave birth four months later, and her rep told us at the time, “Kat McPhee and David Foster are proud parents of a baby boy. Everything went smoothly. Mom and baby are healthy.” In March 2021, McPhee announced that they had chosen the unusual name “Rennie” for their boy as a sign of respect for Foster’s family.

“We chose Rennie because I had actually been in labor for a while and we didn’t have a name choice,” the California native said during an appearance on “Today with Jenna and Hoda” at the time. “We had a couple of names, but my husband corresponded with his sisters, and one of his sisters suggested an old surname. It was his great-grandfather’s name, his great-uncle’s name, so it has a long history in his family.”

Adding that the baby is nicknamed “Ren,” McPhee continued: “[Motherhood] is the sweetest. I mean, I’m in heaven. It was really amazing.”

While the “Pet Rabbit” actress was happy to share her son’s “good” and “strong” name, the Canadian native was actually upset that she blabbed. “My husband was a little annoyed,” McPhee told SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle later that day. “I said, ‘What was I supposed to say? Nothing like that? Like, “Sorry, we don’t share the name.” We don’t want to be so pretentious about the name, but it’s the only thing you can keep a secret.”

Joking that she didn’t know how to say no when asked about her son’s name, McPhee explained that hearing the name “Rennie” made her realize it was the perfect choice. “It’s really so original,” said the Country Comfort star. “My breath caught in my throat. I was expecting something like this, and I just didn’t think it would happen. We were going to call him completely different, it was a great name, but not something that meant anything.”

Amber Heard’s daughter Una and other unique celebrity names

Earlier this year, she and Foster celebrated their son’s first birthday with an animal-themed party featuring a ball pit and stuffed giraffes. “Happy birthday to our cute bald baby, who turns 1 today!” McPhee wrote via Instagram in February. “Where does the time go? I know you’ve heard this before, but being a mom is the biggest damn thing in the world. Here are some highlights of his first party. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH, RENNIE!!!!”