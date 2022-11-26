Catch Tera Eevee in The First Tera Raids in The Game “Scarlet and Purple”.

Trainers can get themselves an early Tera Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet immediately after the launch date. However, if you are still planning to get it, you should act quickly, as the Tera Eevee Tera Raids event will end soon.

After all, the first ever Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet Violet will be against Tera Eevee. But not only do you have the opportunity to fight with an Ivi of one enhanced type, you actually get the opportunity to get any of your preferred Tera-types, since Ivi of all Tera-types will have an equal chance of appearing. From Thursday, November 24, to Sunday, November 27, 2022, players will be able to take part in Tera Raid Battles. During this period, Ivi players will appear much more often.

Eevee Spotlight Tera Raid Battles Event Period

From November 24, 16:00 to November 27, 15:59.

Tera Raid Battles is a new type of activity that players can engage in in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In Tera Raid Battle, four players will attempt to defeat the mighty Tera Pokemon before time runs out, similar to Max Raid Battles in Pokemon Sword and Shield. After defeating a Pokemon, players will have a chance to catch the Pokemon they just defeated.

Unlike the Black Crystal Tera Raid Charizard, which can be obtained during its own events, there seems to be no limit on the number of Tera Eevees you can catch during this event.

Please note that to participate in Tera Raid Battles with other online trainers, a Nintendo Switch Online membership is required.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the first Pokemon game of the ninth generation. As usual, both games will be exclusive to Nintendo consoles, especially the Nintendo Switch. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be the first game in the Pokemon series with a truly open world and the first game with branched storylines. The game will also be the first Pokemon game in which the clothing of game characters is not tied to the floor.