Catastrophic If TikTok Download Is Banned

ByteDance Lawyers Point to Harm if TikTok Download Banned; the judge’s answer is expected tonight

Bytedance’s lawyers argued during a telephone hearing earlier today that a ban by the US government would be catastrophic and urged a judge to block the ban until the entire case can be decided. TikTok’s attorney said the ban would prevent further TikTok downloads from the Apple and Google app stores starting at 11:59 p.m. Today was essentially closing the speech. But government attorneys argued that TikTok’s First Amendment claims don’t apply, because the United States views the app as a national security risk.

On August 6, the US president issued an order saying that security concerns about TikTok and WeChat, both China-based apps, constituted a national emergency, thus invoking the Emergency Economic Powers Act. International (IEEPA), which allows you to prohibit transactions between U.S. and foreign entities,

The app store ban is arbitrary and capricious, TikTok attorney John Hall argued today, and the company also says the August 6 order should not apply, as IEEPA excludes information technology and communication.

The judge will answer TikTok today

This is one of the fastest growing apps in the world, and those new users are a fundamental part of ByteDance’s business, which is true for any social media platform, Hall argued, noting that if it disappears from app stores, the effect would be devastating to users, content, creators, and damage your reputation with advertisers.

For their part, attorneys for the United States government argued that preventing new users from the app would allow the Commerce Department to address the most serious national security risks, but such a ban would also prevent existing users from receiving new security updates for the application.

Federal District Judge Carl Nichols said he planned to issue a decision in the case publicly before 11:59 p.m., but would issue his sealed opinion so both parties could review it in case confidential information needs to be redacted.



