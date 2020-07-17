Catalonia asks five million people not to leave their home

“There is community transmission. It is worrisome,” said Fernando Simón, director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies yesterday, after confirming that, according to official figures, in just 24 hours the new infections by Covid-19 have shot up from 390 Wednesday at 580 notified this Thursday. But the real data – the updated ones – are worse.

So much so that the Generalitat of Catalonia has asked the more than five million inhabitants of Barcelona and its metropolitan area not to leave home unless it is essential. Theaters and cinemas are closed to the public; capacity in bars and restaurants is limited to 50%; gyms, nightclubs and discos are closed. In addition, citizens are asked not to go to their second homes and all sports are suspended in closed spaces.

Beyond the legal status of this request for confinement, the truth is that everything seems to indicate that Barcelona, ​​one of the most densely populated places in Europe, is preparing for a new confinement.

Barcelona, ​​”confined” again

The Government of the Generalitat announces these restrictive measures that it had already begun to test in Lleida and Hospitalet when it was confirmed that the outbreaks in the community show no signs of slowing down. According to data from the Generalitat, half of the new infections in the city, where there are already more than thirty outbreaks, have occurred in family and friend gatherings.

Be that as it may, the truth is that infections throughout the Metropolitan Area have multiplied rapidly, reaching an incidence of 4.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on July 13. That’s twice as many cases as the week before. The figures for Hospitalet (12.5) and Lleida (59) are far away, but as Simón also pointed out at the press conference on July 16, “you cannot let your guard down. Aragon was also doing well and look at what has happened” .

Meanwhile in the rest of Spain

Except for some hot spots, the situation in the rest of Spain is contained. There are 158 active outbreaks and 1,973 active cases, according to official figures provided yesterday by the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies. As we said, in just 24 hours, new infections by Covid-19 have shot up, going from 390 on Wednesday to 580 reported on Thursday. And that is the highest number since last May 10. However, due to the delay that the national registry accumulates, everything suggests that the figures will actually be worse (although we will not be able to know for sure until next week).



