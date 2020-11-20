CAT Announces The World’s First Antibacterial Phone S42

CAT announced the world’s first antibacterial phone S42. Thanks to its special coating, the phone prevents the spread of microbes on its surface and reduces its amount, but it is not very exciting with its other technical features. The CAT S42 will be launched in early 2021.

CAT, which has managed to attract the attention of consumers with its durable smart phone models that it has released from time to time, this time announced the world’s first antibacterial phone “S42”. The phone, which is completely covered by a company called Biomaster, comes with ISO 22196 standards. Consumers, who are not satisfied with this, can wash the phone under water as they wish. Because the phone is not waterproof as in previous models.

Biomaster made a silver-doped coating for CAT’s smartphone. Silver ions prevent the spread of germs on the phone’s surface. Moreover, the amount of germs on the phone surface is also reduced by itself thanks to this coating. Thanks to these features, the permanent coating adds a unique feature to the CAT S42. Unfortunately, the other hardware features of the phone are not the kind to meet expectations.

Introducing the world’s first antibacterial phone, the CAT S42

CAT’s new smartphone has a 5-inch display with HD + resolution. Specially optimized for outdoor use, this smartphone can be used with gloves or wet hands. The front camera added to the wide frames of the screen that comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection offers users 5 MP resolution. In addition, the general structure of the phone includes IP68 and IP69 certificates as well as the MIL SPEC 810H standard. The company says there is no problem with the phone falling on steel from 1.8 meters. In addition, this smartphone can stay in 1.5 meters of water for 35 minutes.

The world’s first antibacterial phone is powered by the Mediatek Helio A20 processor. This power is supported by a combination of 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage space. It is stated that the phone that comes with the Android 10 operating system will receive an Android 11 update, and in addition, security updates will be offered for 3 years. The battery capacity of the phone was announced as 4200 mAh.

When we look at the back of the phone, we see that there is a single rear camera offering 13 MP resolution and a LED flash added for this camera. The thermal camera or the features that will make the work of field workers easier on the company’s previous phones are not included in this phone. However, the purpose of the phone’s production is that it is germ-free rather than technical features.

CAT S42 specifications

Screen: 5 inch large HD +

Processor: MediaTek Helio A20

RAM: 3 GB

Storage: 32 GB

Front Camera: 5 MP

Rear Camera: 13 MP

Battery: 4,200 mAh

Operating System: Android 10 (will receive Android 11 update)

Connectivity: LTE Cat 6, VoLTE, VoWiFi



