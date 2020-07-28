Cat announces new system and Android 10 and S62 Pro

Despite being recognized for its vehicles and other equipment aimed at the Civil Construction area, Caterpillar (or Cat) also develops smartphones, although also aimed at those working in extreme scenarios, such as those in the Engineering area. Months after the announcement of its basic S32, and days after launching an official page, the company has just revealed all the details of its S62 Pro.

The new smartphone brings great upgrades compared to the S61, being equipped with Snapdragon 660 processor, 5.7 “screen with Full HD + resolution, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, 12MP rear camera, 8MP front, 4,000 battery mAh and Android 10. Despite the intermediate settings, this is one of the most powerful phones in the segment, presenting greater firepower than the recently announced BV6900, for example.

However, its biggest highlights are obviously related to its durability, as well as the built-in features that make life easier for those who work in heavy services. The device is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, in addition to being certified to withstand multiple drops of up to 1.8m in metal, with a non-stick TPU back.

In addition, the S62 Pro comes equipped with a new thermal sensor from FLIR, which promises up to 4 times more thermal pixels, even though the phone is 12% more compact and has a screen 10% larger compared to the S61. The software for the sensor was also reworked, being able to monitor temperatures between -20ºC and + 400ºC.

Following its category and the resources it employs, the Cat S62 Pro does not come cheap and is already listed on the company’s official website for no less than US $ 749 (~ R $ 3,861). There is still no date for sales to begin, with Cat allowing interested parties to sign up for news.



