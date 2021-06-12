Castlevania To Have New Series With Richter Belmont and Maria on Netflix

Castlevania: During today’s Netflix Geeked Week event (11), it was revealed that the Castlevania series will have a new season with Richter Belmont and Maria Renard, protagonists of the game Castlevania: The Dracula X Chronicles (which is a Rondo of Blood remake and prequel of Symphony of the Night). The new season will take place in 18th century France, during the French Revolution of 1792.

Although the original game takes place centuries after the events of Castlevania 3 and Curse of Darkness (games that inspired the four seasons of Netflix), the producers will adapt some elements of the script. In the new series, Richter will be Trevor Belmont’s son, something that would be impossible in the Konami titles timeline.

The Castlevania Universe is getting even bigger. An all new series starring Richter Belmont (the son of Sypha and Trevor) and Maria Renard, set in France during the French Revolution, is currently in the works. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/tsdeDpvNGQ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

In Dracula X Chronicles (remake of Rondo of Blood), Richter Belmont must once again prevent the return of Count Dracula, who was revived by the sorcerer Shaft, and save women who were taken hostage along the way – including Maria Renard. In the timeline, the game serves as a prequel to the famous Symphony of the Night, something that should change a lot during the series, which will bring the French Revolution as a backdrop.

Only the general plot of the new season of Castlevania has been revealed so far and there are no details on the release date, look of the series or anything else at the moment.

[Updated]: According to Samuel Deats, series director for Castlevania, Richter Belmont will not be Trevor Belmont’s son. The initial information was a Netflix gaffe in the broadcast. The protagonist will only be a descendant of Trevor.