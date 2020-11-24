Castlevania Symphony of the Night: costs less than $ 1

Castlevania Symphony of the Night, Konami’s classic that won a mobile version this year, is on sale in the Play Store, the app and games store on the Android platform, costing R $ 0.99. The game brings support for bluetooth controls and has its own achievements.

The 32-bit classic is considered by many to be one of the most important games of the generation. The mobile version launched for iOS and Android brings an updated script, and new voiceovers, where, interestingly, Dracula’s famous infamous speech was changed.

In addition, the game also brings a new feature called Continue. It allows you to return to the last checkpoint, unlike the original game that required you to return to the last saved point in the game.

If you are a fan of this classic, do not miss the promotion to play Castlevania: Symphony of the Night for less than R $ 1.



