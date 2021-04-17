Castlevania: Season 4 will be the last of the anime on Netflix

Castlevania: The 4th season of Castlevania is scheduled to be the last season of the anime produced by Netflix. The conclusion of the series, which is inspired by the game created by Konami, will have 10 episodes and will premiere in May.

Launched in 2017, the animation is a huge success in the eyes of critics and the public. An example of recognition is the fact that Season 2 received a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and won, in 2018, the IGN award for Best TV Animation Series.

Castlevania canceled? Understand the possible reasons!

Netflix did not disclose the reason behind the show’s cancellation, but there is some speculation going on behind the scenes. However, the reason must be that Warren Ellis was accused of sexual misconduct and emotional abuse by several women.

Ellis is the main name behind the series, being the creator of the anime, the executive producer and responsible for the script for the episodes. He vehemently denied the accusations, but was dismissed and has no further involvement with the anime’s production or streaming platform.

New anime series on Netflix

According to information presented by the American website Deadline, the end of the series may not be the end of the Castlevania universe. There is a rumor that Netflix would be planning the production of a new anime, which would happen with completely different characters, but would exist in the same reality as the series.

The last season of Castlevania will debut on May 13 in the catalog of the streaming platform.