Castlevania: Season 4 Ends Anime With Good Endings

ATTENTION, SPOILERS AHEAD!

Castlevania: The 4th season of Castlevania was recently launched on Netflix with a very important mission: to end the saga of characters so dear to the public in a satisfactory way. The good news is that the new episodes of the production manage to build a climax of weight and an outcome that guarantees the possibility of eventual continuations to the narrative.

After several years waging wars with powerful vampires and infiltrating plots full of ulterior motives about world domination, Trevor, Sypha, Alucard, Saint Germain, Carmilla, Hector, Isaac and many others, who struggle to decide the fate of the planet, they can finally rest their weapons.

Check out all the details of the 4th season of Castlevania with our review!

Castlevania: action and reaction mark the final episodes of Netflix’s anime

Available on Netflix this Thursday, May 13, the audience was introduced to breathtaking sequences. There are ten episodes that focus on ending some cycles. However, the anime goes beyond simply closing the plots. Hooking the audience from the first to the last minute is one of their clear goals since the opening of the scenes.

For this to materialize, some antics are seen on the screen. Perhaps for that reason, some of the same narrative problems from previous seasons are back. None of this, however, causes the audience to disperse. It is a grandiose anime, with grandiose stories and equally grandiose characters.

Some examples can illustrate this. Apparently, the second half of the episodes are more relevant to the development of the 4th season. For this reason, the best action sequences stand out in this period. The lovely duo Trevor and Sypha, for example, continue with their usual hunts after stopping Dracula’s resurrection in Lindenfeld and have the best plots of the season.

As mentioned earlier, there are also long dialogues with moral and philosophical backgrounds that serve more as moments of abstraction than anything. These conversations, however good they may be, end up sounding too expository, do not advance the plot and seem to be doomed to simply filling in content.

In this sense, the lightness of some passages occurs in an accelerated way, reaching the climax of the penultimate episode with many questions to be resolved. Obviously, new villains and challenges were presented in this context. Varney, a vampire who fights on behalf of Dracula, is one of those interesting characters.