Castlevania: new season 4 poster is revealed

Castlevania: Netflix has unveiled a new poster for the fourth season of Castlevania, its popular adult animation series based on Konami’s eponymous video game franchise.

Next year’s image was shared on @NXOnNetflix’s official Twitter account with the caption: “We’re back”. Check out.

The poster shows several characters from previous seasons, who will return, highlighting the protagonists Trevor Belmont, Sypha Belnades and Alucard.

Notably, Alucard appears to be wielding the Alucard Shield, an iconic and powerful piece of equipment that first appeared in the 1997 PlayStation game, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

Despite the promotion of promotional material, Castlevania‘s 4th season still doesn’t have an official streaming debut date.

Castlevania: learn more about the Netflix animated series

Produced by Frederator Studios, the animated adaptation of the 1980s game Castlevania debuted its first four-episode season on July 7, 2017, on Netflix. The show returned for an eight-episode second season in October 2018, followed by a 10-episode third season in March 2020. Castlevania was renewed for season four in the same month, although details of its future content have been sparse since then.

The last year of production featured Richard Armitage as Trevor Belmont, Alejandra Reynoso as Sypha Belnades, James Callis as Alucard, Theo James as Hector, Adetokumboh M’Cormack as Isaac, Jaime Murray as Carmilla, Jessica Brown Findlay as Lenore, Bill Nighy as St. Germain, Jason Isaacs as The Judge and Rila Fukushima as Sumi.

Castlevania is currently available on Netflix! Season 4 has no release date yet.