Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls Coming Soon to Apple Arcade

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls, Anyone who enjoys the Castlevania series will have the chance to enjoy a new title in the series on Apple devices thanks to Apple Arcade. In a statement made by Konami, it was said that Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls will be available for iOS, tvOS and Mac “soon”, with an official date being announced later.

According to the description of the game, Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls will have more than 60 stages to explore controlling six different characters: Alucard, Simon Belmont, Charlotte, Shanoa, Maria and Genya Aricado. The progression will be lateral, and we will also have many bosses waiting for confrontations at the end of the stages.

Finally, it was also said that the game will feature drawings by Ayami Kojima and music by Michiru Yamane, already known by fans of the series for having worked on other titles in the franchise. Another detail is the presentation of a completely new plot, set in a moment after Dracula was sealed.