Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls, Announced for Apple Arcade; The Game Resurrects

Castlevania: Konami unexpectedly announces the arrival of the title to the service of iPad, iPhone and Apple TV. The missing game is back, available “soon.”Konami Digital Entertainment has announced that Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls will arrive exclusively for Apple Arcade in the near future. Apple’s subscription service for iOS devices (iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV) is the place chosen for the return of a video game published in 2019 and discontinued in September 2020. The Japanese firm’s commitment to free- to-play multiplayer for iOS and Android reinvents itself and finds a new home. Let’s know the details.

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls will be available in 16 languages; first details confirmed

This version of Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls will arrive without microtransactions, like any video game available in Apple Arcade. There will be no integrated purchases, but its 60 scenarios will be available from the first moment; In addition, it can be played without the need to be connected to the Internet. The classic two-dimensional action of the anthological series is brought together in a title focused on action and overcoming screens.

We can play as Alucard, from Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Simon Belmont from the original Castlevania, Maria Renard from Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, Charlotte Aulin from Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin and Shanoa from Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia; each with their own unique abilities.

Ayami Kojima and Michiru Yamane are us prominent names in the production values ​​of the title. Both have contributed to making the character design and soundtrack a reality, respectively. Yamane took over at the time of composing the soundtrack for Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and Genso Suikoden III, while Kojima is recognized for her work on Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow and other Castlevania iterations. .

Grimoire of Souls will be available in 16 languages, including Spanish: English, French, Canadian French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, Turkish, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Arabic, Chinese, Korean and Japanese.

All users will be able to choose from a wide range of devices to play the title: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple TV, and it will be compatible with remote control. Currently, the subscription to Apple Arcade is priced at $ 4.99 per month.