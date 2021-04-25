Castlevania: Alucard Cosplay is Insanely Detailed

Castlevania is one of the most beloved franchises in the gaming world and there are many cosplayers who recreate the characters of the franchise, however, few reach the realism of Taryn, who made an ultra-realistic cosplay of the protagonist Alucard.

The cosplayer used effects to recreate the scenario of the game, but he made great use of the makeup and the wig, which reproduces the famous hairstyle of the character. Also noteworthy are the artificial teeth worthy of a vampire to be afraid of.

Taryn is popular in his reproductions. The cosplayer has already recreated other iconic characters, such as Geralt de Rivia, from The Witcher franchise, and Johnny Silverhand, a character from Keanu Reeves in the game Cyberpunk 2077. You can check out all of these creations on Taryn’s official Instagram.

Castlevania, unfortunately, has no news of a new game. But the Netflix animated series recently got a teaser for its fourth season. And what did you think of Alucard’s cosplay? Leave your opinion here in the comments.