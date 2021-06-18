Castlevania: Advance Collection Receives Australia Ranking

Castlevania: The Australian Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications released, this Friday (18), the rating of Castlevania: Advance Collection. The game should be a compilation with the titles Circle of the Moon, Aria of Sorrow and Harmony of Dissonance from the vampire series.

The disclosure, which shows that Konami’s launch will be cross-platform, indicates that the game will not be suitable for children under 15 in the country of Oceania. According to the folder, the production has medium and moderate impacts on topics such as violence, sex and language.

Without further important details, the site also points out that the game is of the fantasy genre and that it will have the languages ​​of English and Japanese. Check out a screenshot of the classification below.

It is believed that the compilation will bring together the games of the Game Boy evolution precisely because of the term “Advance”. Castlevania: Circle of the Moon was the first of the series that landed on the portable, back in 2001. The protagonist of the game was the vampire hunter Nathan Graves.

Harmony of Dissonance hit the market the following year and had as protagonist Juste Belmont, grandson of Simon Belmont and the lineage of Richter Belmont, who will win a series on Netflix.

Aria of Sorrow, probably the most praised among those cited, was released in 2003. The title’s protagonist is Soma Cruz, a student who is the reincarnation of Count Dracula and who appears in the sequel Dawn of Sorrow, and games like Harmony of Despair and Grimoire of Souls.

