Castlevania Advance Collection Is Now Official And Available Now; What Includes

Castlevania Advance Collection: Nintendo confirms during the Nintendo Direct not only the existence of the compilation, but also its availability. Now available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. Castlevania Advance Collection is now official. Nintendo has confirmed the existence of the compilation during the Nintendo Direct, but Konami has announced in parallel that the compilation of Game Boy Advance deliveries is now available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC through Steam. The MSRP is $ 19.99 and includes the following titles.

Castlevania Advance Collection brings together four classic Castlevania games: Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow and Castlevania: Dracula X, all with improved graphics for the occasion in resolution work.

Rewind, quick save, and button mapping options are added and all regional versions of each game are included, as well as a gallery of previously unreleased artwork.

Metroid Dread, the big October launch with Nintendo Switch OLED

Metroid Dread will hit stores on October 8, 2021, the same day as Nintendo Swich OLED, the new model in the family with improved features. From a 7-inch OLED screen with more intense colors and better contrast to an internal memory that grows up to 64 GB, optimized audio, improvement in the adjustable wide stand or smaller frames on the front. Its price will be 349.99 euros, 50 euros less than the standard model of Nintendo Switch, which falls from this September to 299 euros. The other option available is Nintendo Switch Lite for 219 euros, with the big difference that it cannot be connected to the TV, it is only portable.

The return of the Nintendo bounty hunter in its 2D saga is news that we have been waiting for more than fifteen years. Since the long gone Metroid Fusion on the Game Boy Advance – not to mention Metroid: Samus Returns for Nintendo 3DS, which was a remake of Metroid II – the two-dimensional series has been completely stopped. Do not expect now the “most challenging and dangerous” adventure to date, a great video game, with a multitude of possibilities, and that will constantly put us in trouble.

Samus will have new abilities and mobility options as we complete our mission, in which we will have to make our way through a planet full of environments, dangers and mysteries. Of course, the threat of the E.M.M.I stands out, the robots that do not obey orders from the Federation and roam freely chasing us until they finish us off. The Spanish studio Mercury Steam is in charge of the project.

Metroid Dread, the real Metroid 5, goes on sale this October 8 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.