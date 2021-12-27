Castle: How the protagonists resolved their fight to make the series a success

Making a successful show takes a lot of work and a lot of complications, and because of this, people who make it to the top of television have a lot to be proud of. Hit shows are few and far between, making the taste of victory even sweeter for TV’s biggest stars.

Castle was a successful series during its time on the small screen, and Stana Katic and Nathan Fillion were exceptional in the lead roles. What some may not know, however, is that there were serious problems between the two while filming the show each season. On television, it can be easy for actors to mask their real emotions in favor of what the script calls for. After all, they are professionals in their craft and they need to be convincing while the cameras are shooting. During the time they filmed Castle together, Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic just couldn’t stand each other.

According to a source from the show, he spoke about how bad things got between the couple, noting that “Stana Katic and Nathan Fillion totally despise each other, and they had no relationship off-camera.” Tensions on set are nothing new. in the entertainment business, but apparently things were awful between the duo. Despite the great things they did while the cameras were shooting, the pair couldn’t find common ground and realized they were better off just not being together. .

The source would also reveal that “Stana walked into her dressing room and cried.” Of course, there are two sides to every story, and the truth usually lies somewhere in between. However, the duo of Katic and Fillion had their problems on the set of Castle and needed to seek professional help to try to fix things so that the show could continue to be a success on the small screen. Yes, couples therapy for co-stars. This doesn’t seem like common practice in the business, and it made headlines when it was revealed.

Despite all the trouble Stana Katic and Nathan Fillion had while filming Castle together, the duo made amazing things happen on the small screen. They both possess a ton of talent and made sure to do their best in every episode of the show. In total, the show ran for 8 seasons and a total of 173 episodes, making it a real winner. Fillion and Katic were slashing salaries considerably for their time on the show, and while they didn’t like working together, we can’t imagine that they will regret starring in a hit show.

This situation only goes to show what life can be like behind the scenes of a popular show. There’s a lot of drama leaking into the headlines, but we never get the big picture as most people are willing to keep quiet about things that would make the studio or the artist look bad. Castle was a fantastic show, despite everything that plagued it behind the scenes.