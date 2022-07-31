Casting of “Star Wars: Rebooting a New Hope”

With the “Star Wars” series Obi-Wan Kenobi bringing Ewan McGregor back to the franchise, it seems like he could continue his portrayal in the modern reboot of “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope” along with a new cast. In season 1 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, viewers got to know more about the relationship between Obi-Wan and Luke Skywalker during their stay on Tatooine, but now the timeline will be revised from Golden Globe winner actor Ewan McGregor to Emmy Award winner Alec Guinness. who portrayed the original version of the character in “New Hope”. Although Kenobi from the Guinness Book is certainly iconic in itself, it would be interesting to imagine how much the events in the film would have changed if McGregor had taken his place.

While it’s unclear whether Obi-Wan Kenobi will continue as a TV series, there remains too much room for new stories revolving around Ewan McGregor’s portrayal before he stumbles into established canon. While viewers were delighted to see him returning to the role for the first time since Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan’s fate in A New Hope and the rest of the original trilogy is already a foregone conclusion.

If McGregor has a chance to continue his portrayal of Obi-Wan Kenobi beyond the prequel trilogy and his miniseries, it looks like the only way for Disney to keep him is to do a reboot of Star Wars: A New Hope. Although such an incident may seem blasphemous to some, this idea in itself will undoubtedly lead to an exciting result. It also opens up a conversation not only about replacing Alec Guinness in the role of Obi-Wan, but also about replacing the rest of the actors of the original classics. Here is a list of actors who could potentially take on the role of each character if the film is relaunched.

Cole Sprouse as Luke Skywalker

Cole Sprouse, known to the younger generation for his roles as Cody Martin in The Life of Zack and Cody and Jughead Jones in Riverdale, is certainly capable of portraying the dreamy Jedi trainee Luke Skywalker. The opportunity to play Luke could undoubtedly interest Sprouse, since it would be a huge role for a famous protagonist. While Mark Hamill’s original portrayal of Luke Skywalker was certainly as believable as possible, Sprouse could also give the character a new, charismatic charm, making the role completely his own, as well as making the character more versatile as a result.

Maisie Williams as Princess Leia Organa

Originally breaking into the acting scene as Arya Stark in the HBO series “Game of Thrones,” Maisie Williams has since appeared in works such as “New Mutants” (2020), Gen:Lock and the Hulu mini-series “Gun” 2022. Maisie Williams would be a great choice to honor the memory of the late Carrie Fisher and wear shoes and Princess Leia’s famous tufts of hair. Williams has already demonstrated that she can manage the witty and brash behavior that Leia is known for, not to mention the fact that she can use the skills she acquired during her time in GoT to remind the audience that Leia is more than just a damsel in distress. . Maisie Williams, of course, could have given her all in a performance that Carrie Fisher would undoubtedly be proud of.

Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo

Star Wars viewers are already familiar with Alden Ehrenreich. Although he received critical acclaim for his supporting role as Hobie Doyle in the 2016 Coen Brothers film Long Live Caesar, Ehrenreich is currently better known for his role as the young Han Solo in the 2018 film Solo: Star Wars: Stories. Unfortunately, the film depicting Khan’s backstory failed at the box office, and some blame Ehrenreich for this, while others (as in the case of Hayden Christensen’s Anakin) point to more serious problems with the script and direction. A second chance to play Han Solo would be a great redemption for Ehrenreich, as Christensen saw when he returned as Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi. While he may be hesitant to take on the role a second time, given the negative reaction to his first departure, this will definitely be a fitting success story for Alden Ehrenreich, and it may finally bring him the recognition he deserves for playing one of Harrison. Ford’s most famous roles.

Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader

Ewan McGregor is not the only prequel character to return in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Hayden Christensen, best known for his role as Anakin Skywalker, reprised his role as the terrifying Sith lord Darth Vader. It would make a lot of sense for him to accompany Ewan McGregor in the reboot of A New Hope, and Obi-Wan Kenobi seems to have suggested that he would be interested in returning. Although Christensen has been the butt of many Star Wars jokes over the years (most often because of his character’s opinion of sand), his triumphant return means that his role as Vader will not only be offered, but will become a necessity.