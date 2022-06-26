Casting “Mr. Fantastic” may accidentally reveal the secret of the MCU

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness.

The casting of Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may have accidentally revealed a secret that Marvel Studios had hoped to keep secret. Reed Richards, better known as Mr. Fantastic, was played by John Krasinski in Doctor Strange 2, who has long been chosen by fans for the role of the smart and flexible leader of the Fantastic Four. Krasinski is best known for his work on the films “The Office”, “Jack Ryan” and “A Quiet Place”, and “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness” was his first appearance in a superhero movie.

For many, Krasinski is perfect for the role of Mr. Fantastic and should continue to play the hero in the MCU. However, his debut did not receive overwhelming reviews: the episodic appearance of “the smartest man in the world” in Doctor Strange 2 was criticized due to some of his unwise decisions, most notably when he revealed the powers of Black Thunder to Wanda, which led to the terrible death of his teammate. However, Krasinski is ideally suited for the role of Mr. Fantastic MCU, and his appearance in the Multiverse of Madness may have inadvertently revealed the secret of casting.

Krasinski was the second candidate for the role of Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness. The first candidate for the role, Daniel Craig, turned down the role of Mr. Fantastic due to health issues because Doctor Strange 2 was shot during a spike in COVID-19 cases. The most likely reason Marvel wants to cast Craig as the “Multiverse of Madness” is because they wanted to keep the “real” casting for the role of Mr. Fantastic a secret for the upcoming Fantastic Four movie. But given that Craig was unavailable, it makes sense that Marvel Studios approached Krasinski to appear as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange 2. This is certainly speculation, but if it is, it could mean that Krasinski returning as the leader of the Fantastic Four is not entirely out of the question.

“Doctor Strange 2” was, in fact, a test run for John Krasinski in the role of Mr. Fantastic. His cameo role was an unexpected moment in the Multiverse of Madness, although the character may not have lived up to his nickname “the smartest man in the world.” However, after his appearance as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, John Krasinski in the Fantastic Four movie is perhaps more likely now that his fan casting has become a reality.

Given the death of Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange 2, the question is whether Krasinski will be able to return to play the alternate universe version of the character again. The MCU does not agree on whether alternate versions of the same character look identical or not. Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire played three versions of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But “The Multiverse of Madness” clearly showed that the same actor can play different versions of the character, and Benedict Cumberbatch plays four versions of Doctor Strange. Thus, despite the death of Mr. Fantastic from the alternate universe of Earth-838 in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness, John Krasinski may well return as Reed Richards from another universe in the future Fantastic Four project.