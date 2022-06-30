Casting Chris Evans for the role of Wolverine Would Be Secretly Perfect

Chris Evans is known for his portrayal of Captain America in the MCU, but he could also be the perfect actor for Wolverine. The MCU had a large selection of actors who helped shape the success of the entire franchise, as well as its visual spectacle and interconnected narrative. It’s hard to imagine anyone other than Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man or Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, and similarly Chris Evans and Captain America are now synonymous.

With the end of the Infinity Saga, the new cast choices will once again prove crucial for the future of the MCU. The members of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men must be played by a talented cast capable of carrying the MCU with the same grace as the Avengers. One of the key characters in this new MCU saga is Wolverine, whose actor must match Hugh Jackman’s favorite image. There are many new qualities from comics that a new actor could use, for example, Wolverine’s short stature, animalistic character and Canadian origin. But while Marvel Studios can search every corner of Hollywood in search of the perfect star, the right choice may be hiding in plain sight.

MCU directors Joe and Anthony Russo stated that Chris Evans would have made a great Wolverine — casting, although implausible, could actually work based only on skill. Chris Evans revealed his mean side in Knives Out with Ransom Drysdale – a charismatic, self-centered jerk with dark edges. Evans’ performance as Lucas Lee in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is even closer to the image of the rude bad guy that Wolverine is known for among the X-Men, and his carefree villainy shows traces of Wolverine’s possible interactions with other MCU characters. These are just two characters portrayed by Chris Evans and who are diametrically opposed to Captain America. As Joe Russo explained, Chris Evans’ “incredible range and great physique”, which add to his “energetic, funny and charismatic” personality, make him look more like Wolverine than the stalwart Steve Rogers.

Another unique character played by Chris Evans is the Human Torch, who served as a comic character in Tim Storey’s Fantastic Four films. Having played the superhero F4, as well as Jake Wyler in “Another Teen Movie” and Jensen in “Losers,” Chris Evans gained popularity by playing a certain type of comedic character before his debut as Steve Rogers in “Captain America: The First Avenger.” Nevertheless, he perfectly embodied all the defining qualities of Captain America and directed an extensive franchise that includes an entire trilogy about Captain America. Undoubtedly, Chris Evans could once again accomplish the same feat with a wild look at Wolverine that would make viewers forget they were watching the same actor who played Captain America.

Nevertheless, Chris Evans deserves the freedom to engage in a wider range of creative projects after almost a decade of playing Captain America, and this may well mean that another person will take the role of KVM. Just as Fox’s X-Men films had success with the then-unknown Hugh Jackman, the MCU could find its ideal Wolverine actor in an artist who had not yet made the Hollywood A-list. While it’s true that the MCU has previously assigned actors to more than one role, Marvel Studios doesn’t need to limit its casting to a small group of famous names, especially when it comes to big names like Captain America and Wolverine. Theoretically, Chris Evans has the necessary skills to play Wolverine in the MCU — and would be a secret ideal candidate for the role — but his artistic freedom could also mean that another ideal actor for the role will be rejected instead.