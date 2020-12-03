Castanha star in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla video

Ubisoft released on Wednesday (2) a promotional video for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla starring the duo of the repententes Caju and Castanha, who carried out a fun rhyming battle over the game’s Nordic mythology.

With the good traditional northeastern humor that helped put the duo at the top of improvisational poetic art, the music video is inspired by the “Flytings” vikings, a kind of offense fight present in AC Valhalla, but adapted to the aesthetics of Repente. Check out the video below.

The song brings countless references to the mechanics of the franchise, such as the hooded look and the hidden blade. In addition, the Brazilian duo exudes charisma and knowledge of the game, making a confrontation of rhymes that would certainly leave a lot of Viking on the ground. Ubisoft did another really cool Brazilian action that involved actor Ary Fontoura and Supla in Watch Dogs Legion.

Did you like Ubisoft’s publicity in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Leave your opinion in the comments.



