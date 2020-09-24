Cast Return to Film Set – This Is Us

By
Kaitlyn Kubrick
-
0

The NBC drama is set to resume work after a hiatus that was extended due to the pandemic.

The show’s producer, Don Fogelman, shared a photo of the protagonists of This Is Us filming the fifth season, with the corresponding social distancing and chinstraps, of course.

“This is what a TV sex scene looks like in 2020,” Fogelman joked in the photo showing Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore dressed as their characters Jack and Rebecca Pearson.

It is not yet known when this season’s production will end and when it will be ready to air.

