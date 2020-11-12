Cast of The Afterparty: Apple TV + Comedy Series

Apple announced the cast names for its new comedy and mystery series, The Afterparty. Created by Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the new production will star Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoe Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Dave Franco, Jamie Demetriou and John Early.

The new series will feature eight episodes that will follow the story of an after-party reunion with high school alumni, which will have a mystery involving a murder. Each of the chapters will bring the same story from the perspective of a different character, with its own look and genre, to fit the personality of the one who will be telling the story.

Apple also released the description of each of the characters:

Haddish will be Detective Danner, the eccentric detective assigned to solve the case.

Richardson will play Aniq, an escape room designer who hopes to reconnect with his high school crush, Zoe.

Chao will play Zoe, a former artist who became a school administrator and recently separated from her high school boyfriend.

Schwartz stars as Yasper, Aniq’s best friend, who dreams of making a career in music.

Barinholtz will play Brett, Zoe’s ex-husband and an arrogant high school athlete.

Glazer is Chelsea, the school’s former speaker and class president.

Dave Franco will play Xavier, once a stupid high school drama student, now a famous pop star and actor.

Demetriou will play Walt. Ignored during high school, Walt comes to the reunion with the hope of being remembered.

Early plays Detective Culp, Danner’s anxious partner.

The Afterparty has no debut on Steaming Apple TV +.



