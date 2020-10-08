Casper, VIA S48 Tablet Designed for Distance Education

Casper has launched the new tablet VIA S48 with its modest features and reasonable price. According to Casper’s statements, the VIA S48 was specially designed for distance education.

Turkey’s notable technology companies in the Casper is especially perfect for students looking for a new assistant distance education indicate that the new tablet Casper VIA S48 is offered to consumers.

Casper VIA S48, which has a compact design with an 8-inch screen and screen frames that can be considered as normal, promises an easy use that does not tire the arm with its thickness of 9 mm and weight of 315 grams.

The VIA S48, powered by MediaTek’s 4-core MT8168 processor offering 2.0 Ghz frequency, offers users 3 GB of RAM and an internal storage space that can be increased with a 32 GB microSD card. It should also be noted that the device relies on the Mali-G52 MC2 GPU for graphics.

When the 8-inch screen of the Casper VIA S48 has an aspect ratio of 16:10, the device with HD image quality has a resolution of 800×1280 pixels. Let’s also say that this screen, which offers a maximum brightness of 400 nits, has an IPS LCD panel.

Having a camera with a resolution of 5 MP on the back and 2 MP on the front, the VIA S48 promises to meet the needs of students, especially those who continue their distance education, although it does not offer a magnificent camera performance.

With its 4300 mAh battery, Casper VIA S48 comes out of the box with Android 10 operating system and supports Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connections with Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n.

Casper VIA S48 specifications

Processor: 4-core MediaTek MT8168

RAM: 3 GB

Storage: 32 GB + microSD support

Screen: 8 inch HD IPS LCD

Rear Camera: 5 MP

Front Camera: 2 MP

Battery: 4,300 mAh

Operating System: Android 10

Connection: Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n, Bluetooth 5.0



