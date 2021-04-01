Casio unveils its first G-Shock smartwatch with Wear OS

Casio’s famous line of G-Shock sports watches has just become a new smartwatch option. The Japanese brand announced the launch of the GSW-H1000 model with Google’s Wear OS.

The smart watch is part of the G-Squad Pro series and brings several features for sports enthusiasts – including the monitoring of 15 physical activities and 24 training options. In addition, it will be the first G-Shock model with a color display.

The wearable version of G-Shock is already presented as one of the most robust in the market. The watch case made of titanium is resistant to shocks and the device withstands the pressure exerted by water in dives up to 200 meters deep.

Following the standards of smartwatches, the GSW-H1000 includes multiple sensors such as heart rate, altitude, air pressure and integrated GPS. The data captured in real time can be shared with the G-Shock Move app.

The device’s dual display combines a monochrome LCD display for the time display with another color LCD display for viewing other data. Thus, the user is free to adjust the layout according to the activities.

According to the information, the only downside of the G-Shock GSW-H1000 is the battery life. A charge can last for a day and a half using the color display. However, this can extend for up to a month in “multitemporal mode”.

Price and release date

Available from May 2021, the G-Shock GSW-H1000 will have three color variations: blue, red and black. The smartwatch will be sold in the US for $ 700 – about R $ 3,990 in the current conversion.