Casio recreates the 1989 G-SHOCK watch

Inspired by devices launched in 1989, G-SHOCK, the main division of the manufacturer Casio, has just announced the Revival collection, in which are found the AW-500E, which revives the AW-500, the company’s first analog-digital combination model , and others with metallic construction, the AWM-500D and the AWM-500GD.

Rodrigo Garavelli, sales manager at G-SHOCK, explains what are the differentials of the initiative’s flagship: “The AW-500 revolutionized the conventional notions of analog watches, and the AW-500E came to the market to remember the old days, but with an emphasis on resistance and modern design, which is still based on the original designs. ”

Hands fully centered on the dial “for a more refined look and a distinctive identity”, along with the original color scheme, the addition of an EL light and the extended battery life for about seven years are some of the features present in the AW-500E , as well as shock resistance, water resistance (200 meters), stopwatch, measuring capacity and accuracy at a normal temperature of about 15 seconds per month.

Multiple functionalities

To the AWM-500D and AWM-500GD, highlights the G-SHOCK, 100% metallic external parts, Multiband 6 technology (automatic calibration of hours via radio antennas) and solar energy were added, and their structures emerged through the insertion of fine resin between the metal housing and the bezel for absorbing impacts. “Each part of the bezels of the new models presents a different finish using lines and mirrors to offer total movement to the metallic texture of the watches”, he adds.

Finally, let’s go to the functionalities of both: shock resistance, water resistance (200 meters), radio frequency, 48 cities world time, alternating world time / hometown, stopwatch, timer, 5 daily alarms, hourly signaling, battery level indicator, energy saving and full automatic calendar.