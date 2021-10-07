Casio Launches New G-Shock With ‘Absolute Resistance’ In Brazil

Casio: G-Shock, a tough watch division of Casio, has announced two new accessory collections in Brazil. While the GM-2100/GM-S line seeks to serve an audience that seeks sophistication and elegance, the GA-2200 family focuses on sports lovers and outdoor fashion.

The main differential of the products is in the compositions: the GM-2100/GM-S watches are produced in metal, and the GA-2200 is made with carbon.

GM-2100 and GM-S2100

Similar in identity and design to the classic GA-2100, the GM-2100 has a laminated metal bezel with a rounded finish and mirror polish on the sides. In addition, it offers a textured urethane bracelet with small square dots. The model will go on sale on October 14th for a suggested price of R$1,699 (black) and R$1,799 (color).

The GM-S2100 models, on the other hand, have a more minimalist and delicate aesthetic, with a brushed steel bezel and a rounded finish. The model will go on sale on October 14th for a suggested price of R$1,899 in black and R$1,999 in color versions.