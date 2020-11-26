Casio launches G-Shock Dragon Ball Z watch in Brazil

Casio announced the arrival of a very special version of its G-Shock line in Brazil: an edition in collaboration with the Dragon Ball Z brand. The watch contains a robust and bold construction, with a focus on resistance and several references to manga and anime. that marked the childhood of many Brazilians. In this edition, the theme in focus is the protagonist Son Goku and his development throughout the series.

The new watch is based on the GA-110 model, traditional of the brand, which has a large body and mixed digital and analog functions. It has water resistance at depths up to 200 meters, magnetic resistance certified by ISO 764 and up to 29 time zones around the world – it is even possible to choose one of 48 cities, in addition to enabling or disabling daylight saving time.

For your measurements, the watch has the capacity to reach 99: 59’59.999 “, stopwatches of 1/1000 seconds and elapsed or regressive time counters – with the right to define intervals. Among the many other functions, the possibility stands out to configure 5 daily alarms, with snooze included, backlit panel and two-year battery

Powerful concept

The new GA-110JDB, named after the watch, seeks direct inspiration from the main character in the Dragon Ball Z saga, Son Goku. The work accompanies him during his training and development in each adventure, showing his powerful potential and excellent resistance. This concept was absorbed in the design of the Casio model, which brings references to this process in its body and in the details of the hands, which show one of the Dragon Balls at nine o’clock and a golden letter Z at three.



