Casio G-Shock: ‘absolute resistance’ watches arrive Brazil

G-Shock, the main division of watchmaker Casio, announced the arrival of the GA-900 line to Brazil – which offers six robust models, all water resistant (200 meters). With lighting behind the display, new bracelet connector and textured bracelet, according to the company, the devices have absolute resistance to operate in extreme environments and innovative design inspired by industrial tools. The difference, he adds, is the battery life, of about seven years.

Rodrigo Garavelli, company sales manager, highlights that the creation of the novelties took about two years. “Some changes took place during the process to reach the final product and, after all the improvements and tests, we came to the conclusion that the new G-Shock line brings not only innovation in design, but also highlights even more the differential of our brand: absolute resistance to any impact “, he explains.

Referring to the shape of a nut, created by a 10-sided bezel, the accessories have a frame fixed by four screws. The hand design of the watches and the graphic figures that appear on them, points out the G-Shock, create a powerful design that improves readability.

The timing, provided by analog hands together with a digital display, “guarantees maximum operational ease.” Finally, the band connection and all buttons have checkered surfaces that prevent slipping and contribute to improving efficiency.

Unique experience

The physical launch of the products will take place at Shopping Morumbi (São Paulo), from October 31 to November 13, bringing a kiosk with virtual reality resources that will simulate three limit situations of use of the watch “to offer a unique experience to Brazilian consumers . ”

“We would like to do something different and memorable to highlight our greatest differential, using technology and our first-rate product in our favor”, says Adriana Majella, Marketing specialist.



