Casey Thompson on Trend after Nebraska’s First Drive against Northwestern

Casey Thompson and the Nebraska Cornhuskers looked almost perfect during their first outing of the 2022 college football season.

The Texas transfer went 5/6 for 68 yards, completing a 32-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda.

The college football world is going crazy with Thompson’s first game with the Huskers.

“Casey Thompson, yo. What an opening in the shape of Nebraska,” wrote Pat Ford of Sports Illustrated.

“Very impressed with Casey Thompson’s poise in the pocket and field of view,” Nebraska insider Sean Callahan said.

In 2021, Thompson gained 2,113 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a member of the Longhorns.

Thompson and the Cornhuskers scored a 4-and-out in the next drive, but still hold a 7-0 advantage over Northwestern.

Today’s Week 0 competition is being held at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.