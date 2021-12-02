Casey Costelloe Sizzles In A Leopard Bikini

Casey Costelloe sparkled in her latest photo on Instagram. The Australian stunner Casey Costelloe was quite brave as she showed off her killer curves in front of the camera.

Casey Costelloe looked like a model as she showed off her leopard bikini. She was welcoming her fans with a low-cut collar revealing her decollete. She also had thin straps that accentuated her muscular arms and shoulders.

She hugged her slender waist and shed light on her long, slender legs. She also stressed her tummy, she. She adorned her style with a bracelet on her wrist.

In the photo, Casey was posing standing in the pool. She shrugged her shoulders and put a small smile on her face. Palm trees were visible in the background of the photographs.

Her long blonde hair was parted in the middle. The curls were loose tufts that hung down her back and fell over both shoulders.

See Photos Below

Casey wrote ‘Heading somewhere tropical today 😝’ in the caption of her photo.

“ou look amazing babe 🔥❤️😍” stated one follower.

Another fan said, “I love that bikini 👙 on you babe so 🥵 gorgeous so sexy Casey 💕✨🤤💋🌹.”

A third user wrote, “Sweet 😍❤️⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐”.

A fourth person commented, “Very beautiful. 🔥🔥🔥🌹”.

The model doesn’t seem to have any issues showing some skins in its online uploads. She often shows off her swimsuits to her fans.