Cases that show camera design of Samsung Galaxy Note20 + revealed

Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy Note20 +, which will be one of its new flagships in August. Now cases have emerged that reveal the camera design of the Galaxy Note20 +.

South Korean technology giant Samsung is among the few companies that have managed to dominate the industry with the phones it has released. The company, which has managed to appeal to every budget by creating a wide range of products with the products it produces, continues to work on new flagships. A new piece of information about the Galaxy Note20 +, one of these phones, which is expected to be announced in August, has emerged.

Ice Universe, which has become a very reliable source with the ones they have previously revealed, has greatly revealed the design of the Galaxy Note20 + with the photos it shared from the Weibo account. By uncovering the cases that belong to the Galaxy Note20 +, Ice Universe was able to reveal the outer design of the device, which is more attractive than the Galaxy S20 +. Let’s take a closer look at these cases.

Cases that show the camera design of the Galaxy Note20 +:

When we look at the case, the first noticeable camera setup is familiar to many. The space left for this camera set-up brings to mind three separate cameras, as well as the ToF sensor and LED flash. If we consider the bottom of the case; The discrete areas reserved for the S Pen, USB Type-C, microphone and speaker stand out. The biggest change is that the entrance reserved for the S Pen is on the left instead of the right.

Since there is no longer a headphone jack on the phones, there is no cut for the headphone jack on the case of the Galaxy Note20 +. While this may disappoint some tech lovers at first, users do not need a headphone jack thanks to the USB Type-C jack.

Although the features of the Galaxy Note20 + have not been announced, there are some claims about the phone. Device; It is thought to include the 108 MP main camera, the 13 MP periscope telephoto sensor and the 12 MP ultra wide angle lens. It is also said that the Galaxy Note20 + will come with a 4,500 mAh battery.



