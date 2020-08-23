Cases are coming one after another! Now WeChat!

TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, is preparing to take the decision taken by the Trump administration on August 6 to the judiciary. After this decision, the arms began to be plastered for WeChat, another company in the mouth of the ball. According to The Wall Street Journal, a group of WeChat users are preparing to file a lawsuit on the grounds that the decision violates freedom of expression and constitutional processes.

WeChat users want to cancel the decree with the case

The biggest arguments of WeChat users in the lawsuit are that the ban targets Chinese Americans. Because the application has the most used application feature by Chinese speaking people in America. The users stated that they exchanged ideas through the application they regularly entered every day, and that they had opinions by getting news about certain issues.

The decree signed by President Donald Trump prevents any action to be implemented. The step is interpreted as just the beginning of the developments for Chinese companies. Just like Tencent, the owner of WeChat, the decision affecting ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, seems to cause more trouble even if it appears to be part of the “Secure Networks” program.

Just earlier this month, companies including Apple, Ford, Disney, and Wallmart had told the White House officials what a huge return the WeChat ban would be for them. The application, which has 1.5 million users in the United States, serves more than 1 billion people by offering additional services such as shopping in China.



