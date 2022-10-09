Casemiro’s Incredible Stats In Masterclass Against Everton

Manchester United fought hard to beat Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park. United were keen to get back on winning ways after the Etihad disaster and did so thanks to goals from Anthony and Cristiano Ronaldo in the first half.The Red Devils scored 12 shots on goal, just one more than the Toffees.

Of United’s 12 shots, four hit the target, including two crucial goals. On the other hand, Everton landed two shots on target.

Casemiro’s game by numbers vs. Everton: 81% pass accuracy

9 ball recoveries

5 ground duels won

4 tackles won (🥇)

3 long balls completed

2 key passes

1 assist Made his mark on this game. 💥 pic.twitter.com/doQzTH7zfr — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 9, 2022

Eric Ten Hag’s men showed an impressive 69% of possession against Everton’s 31%.

The team registered 602 passes with an 83% transmission accuracy, which is almost twice as much as their opponent (362 passes with a 78% success rate).

United’s outstanding player in this victory was Casemiro.

The Brazilian took the place of Scott McTominay for the first time from the start and coped brilliantly.

The 30-year-old recovered well and quickly after his mistake in the first five minutes of the game led to Frank Lampard’s team taking the lead thanks to Alex Iwobi.

Casemiro had a pass accuracy of 81% of the balls he was trying to deliver to his teammates. Of these passages, two were key.

The deepest midfielder of United made nine delicious rebounds of the ball this evening and won five duels in the stalls.

The former Real Madrid player won four goal selections — more than any other player on the field — and completed three long passes.

Casemiro ended his brilliant performance with Ronaldo’s super-player and United’s second, which ensured that all three points were won.