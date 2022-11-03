Casemiro Talks About His Happiness at Manchester United After Leaving Real Madrid

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is very happy in England after completing his move from Real Madrid to Manchester United.

The Brazilian arrived at Old Trafford for 70 million pounds and quickly became an indispensable assistant to Eric ten Haga in the center of the field.

The 30-year-old has completely transformed United’s midfield, adding much-needed steel, toughness and toughness.

According to Brazilian ESPN correspondent Natalie Guedra, who had a personal moment and talked to the United midfield general, the player expressed to her his shock at how happy he is at his new club.

Giedra reports: “I spoke to Casemiro after the Chelsea match and he told me that his adaptation could not be better. He said that from the very beginning, even if he didn’t play, the coaching staff talked to him all the time.”

“He [Casemiro] was just thrilled [when she spoke to him]. He said: “You wouldn’t believe how happy I am here at Manchester United, and after so many years in Madrid to settle in so quickly is pretty amazing.”

ESPN Brazil reporter Natalie Gedra: "He [Casemiro] was just so delighted [when she spoke with him]. He was like, 'you will not believe how happy I am here at #mufc' and after so many years in Madrid, to settle in so quickly is quite surprising." [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) November 2, 2022

“Talking about the Premier League, about the team, he felt comfortable and the club was amazing to him, he felt part of it all.”

ESPN Brazil reporter Natalie Gedra: "(c) Talking about the Premier League, talking about the team, making him feel comfortable and the club has been amazing to him, making him feel like a part of all this." [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) November 2, 2022

Gedra adds that the Brazilian national team player has shown that he is very comfortable both on and off the field.

One thing the player has been working on to improve his position in the new environment is language and communication with his teammates.

Gedra’s testimony was confirmed by Casemiro himself, who accompanied Ten Haga at yesterday’s press conference before today’s decisive match against Real Sociedad.

Casemiro said he liked Ten Haga’s coaching and winning mentality, which he said impressed him the most.

He said that the team is showing fantastic football, but warned that there is still a lot of room for improvement.