Casemiro shows he can handle the pace of the Premier League against Everton

After the defeat at the hands of Manchester City and an unconvincing performance against Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League, pressure was exerted on Manchester United to arrange an energetic game against Everton.

Eric ten Hag, aware of the unsatisfactory performance of some players recently, decided to give the long-awaited start to the general of the midfield Casemiro on Sunday at Goodison Park.

Casemiro helps United win

And the Brazilian played a vital role in United’s nervy 2-1 victory, with all three goals scored in the first half.

There were questions about whether the former Real Madrid star could handle the intensity and frenzied pace of the Premier League.

Casemiro won 4/5 tackles against Everton, twice as many as any other player on the pitch. Won the midfield battle on his own. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/4H9736YcX6 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 9, 2022

Ten Hug until yesterday chose Scott McTominay partly because of his improved game and because he knows what the league is.

Judging by Sunday’s exam, the 30-year-old footballer passed it with honor, receiving the award of the best player of the match in addition.

But that doesn’t mean his game was flawless. As Laurie Whitwell noted in his article for The Athletic, the Brazilian “gave the ball away more than any other United player.”

According to Opta, Casemiro lost the ball 17 times, two more than Eriksen and Martinez. But he more than made up for it with his interceptions, playing nine times, equaling Eriksen as United’s best player in this regard.

The goal conceded by United was scored due to an error made by a Brazilian national team player when he tried to take his time deep into United territory, but Amadou Onana knocked him out of the game.

The ball eventually fell to Alex Iwobi, who curled the ball into the net past a diving David de Gea.

Casemiro showed psychological resilience as he didn’t let this mistake destroy his confidence. Too many times pundits and experts have pointed out how some players lower their heads after a mistake.

Casemiro adapts to PL

The defensive midfielder is certainly not one of them, and his assist, which scored the 700th goal in Cristiano Ronaldo’s club career, was outstanding. At first, he made a mistake before he expertly played the ball and gave the pass for the first time without stabilizing.

The Athletic noted that Casemiro likes to take risks, but is not averse to constructive criticism, striving to get better in this difficult league.

“He shows great interest in this aspect, receiving his statistics after the games from the provider. He’s constantly asking about recovery, gear accuracy, short gears, long gears and passed zones,” Whitwell said.

And after Scott McTominay received his fifth yellow card of the season, which ruled him out of the game with Newcastle, Casemiro should start again next week.

His use off the field, learning English and communicating with teammates impressed everyone, and now his chances on the field will definitely increase.

Now it’s up to Casemiro to keep up the good work with games that will be released quickly and quickly.