Casemiro Posted Exciting Statistic In The Match With Chelsea

Manchester United scored in added time and earned one point in a crazy 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

United ensured that the points were shared through Casemiro, who climbed higher just seconds before the end to ensure that United would get their share of the spoils.

The Red Devils have 53% possession compared to Chelsea’s 47%.

Eric Ten Hag’s players had twice as many shots as Chelsea— 13 compared to the Blues’ six.

Of the team’s 13 shots, six hit the target, while Chelsea had only two shots on target, including a penalty by Jorginho.

United made 462 passes with a 77% success rate, the same as Chelsea, who made 402 passes.

United’s best player was undoubtedly the scorer Casemiro.

The Brazilian had an impressive 83% accuracy.

He made 68 touches of the ball and made 10 mouth-watering rebounds, becoming the deepest-lying midfielder in the center of the field.

Casemiro won six of the eight ground duels he participated in, excelling remarkably in his role as a central defensive midfielder.

The 30-year-old, demonstrating the highest mastery of the ball, successfully hit six of the eight long balls that he tried to pass to his teammates.

Casemiro won four ball selections and made three ball takeaways.

The player from one shot on target, which he had, counted and completed a masterful performance, scoring a clutch to save United from blushing.

Casemiro’s game by numbers vs. Chelsea: 83% pass accuracy

68 touches

10 ball recoveries

6/8 ground duels won

6/8 long balls completed

4 tackles won

3 clearances

1 shot on target

1 shot on target

1 goal First goal for the REDS. 👹

Of course, Casemiro found himself in the team. He was a great addition and the fans are falling in love with him. He will have a big influence on how United’s season turns out.