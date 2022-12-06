Casemiro Named Two Reasons That Caused The Sensational Move to Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro spoke about the reasons for the transfer from Real Madrid to Old Trafford in the summer.

The Brazilian moved to the Theatre of Dreams for 70 million pounds and quickly became a fan favorite.

The 30-year-old has really made a difference in United’s midfield and is one of Eric ten Haag’s most important players.

A recent report indicated that senior Real Madrid players were extremely outraged when news broke that the midfielder was on the verge of moving to United.

His former teammate Toni Kroos at one point questioned Casemiro’s intentions to move to the struggling United team and the Premier League, suggesting that money was the main motivator.

Casemiro reacted to this and set a record for his move to United.

The player told the club media that the high status of the “red devils” and the need for a new challenge convinced him that the 20-time champions of England fit him best.

He said: “I think that the high position of this club in the game and its great history are certainly the most important reasons for being here. It’s also a new set of goals in a completely new league for me.”

“So this represents a really big and exciting challenge for me, and I’m working very hard to achieve them together with my teammates.”

He added: “Well, at the end of the day, when you go to a club, you always want to win as many victories and trophies as possible, but I’m the kind of person who takes things match by match.”

Casemiro stressed that at the moment the most important thing is for the team to grow and position itself as competitive as possible.

He called for the team to be successful, it should use his favorite approach, which is to solve issues from game to game and accumulate victories along the way.