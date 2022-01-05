Case Record for 2 Consecutive Days In The Covid-19 Outbreak In France

Covid-19: With the detection of 332 thousand 252 new corona virus cases in the last 24 hours in France, the highest daily number of cases since the beginning of the epidemic in the country was recorded.

The alarming increase in the number of cases and deaths in the new type of corona virus (Covid-19) epidemic in France continues. According to the statement made by the French Ministry of Health, 332 thousand 252 new cases were detected throughout the country in the last 24 hours, while a record was broken in the number of daily cases for the second day in a row.

With the latest data, the total number of cases increased to 10 million 921 thousand 757. While 256 people died in the last 24 hours due to Covid-19, the total loss of life reached 124 thousand 809.

Yesterday, the country reached a record level with 271 thousand 686 cases. According to the Public Health Agency, the average number of positive cases per week in the country has doubled in the last 10 days. More than 72 percent of the intensive care beds of hospitals in the country are infected with Covid-19.