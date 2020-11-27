Case leak reveals design of Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Case manufacturers often design and prepare their products before a phone becomes official. For this reason, a considerable part of the leaks on phones that have not yet been introduced are caused by these manufacturers. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G was the newest phone whose existence and design came to light thanks to the case leak.

Looking at the images, it is seen that the screen design defined by Samsung as Infinity-U is preferred. It is striking that the fingerprint scanner is integrated into the power button and placed just below the volume control keys.

On the back panel, there are three camera sensors placed vertically. Here, it is stated that the 48 megapixel sensor will take over the task of the main camera. It is stated that the ultra wide angle camera and 2 megapixel depth sensor will also complete the system.

On the lower edge, there are cutouts showing the headphone jack, USB-C, microphone and speaker grille. Although it is thought that plastic is preferred as the main material on the phone, there is no concrete indication yet.

New details about the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G are expected to emerge in the upcoming period.



