Casas Bahia, up to 80% discounts on Black Total

Casas Bahia started yet another promotion campaign in its physical stores, website and application. The so-called “Black Total” is a discount event from Casas Bahia inspired by Black Friday to give consumers the opportunity to buy the desired products at a good price.

Black Total Casas Bahia has numerous advantages for consumers:

Items with up to 80% discount (depending on availability and stock).

Exclusive discount coupons (on products sold and delivered by Casas Bahia).

Payment in up to 30 interest-free installments on the Casas Bahia card (valid for selected items).

Extended warranty for a series of products selected with the flag.

Free shipping (depending on region and stamp).

Several categories and products are included in Black Total Casas Bahia. Among them, we can mention smartphones, kitchen items, housewares, TVs, decoration, bags, appliances, market, automotive and many more.

It is worth mentioning that this period of Casas Bahia promotions will be valid for a limited time. So if you want to enjoy it, you better run!

Casas Bahia also provided an exclusive discount coupon for TecMundo readers and technology lovers. If you are looking for IT items, you can access this link and use the EXCLUSIVOTEC coupon to have a discount at Casas Bahia of up to R $ 300 on your purchases.

You can also enjoy a significant discount on smart TVs by accessing this link and using the PARTNER coupon.

As we said, many other coupons are available at Black Total Casas Bahia. Access our page with Casas Bahia coupons, visit physical stores and the website or download the application (for Android and iOS) to check all the promotions.