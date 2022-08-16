Carson Palmer’s brother, Jordan, Got a Famous Football Job

Jordan Palmer got a job in the XFL.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Palmer joined the XFL as director of quarterback development.

Palmer is the brother of Carson Palmer, and is also a former NFL quarterback. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins (now the Commanders).

He was there for only a year before he was captured by the Cincinnati Bengals. He appeared for them in just four games and finished with 59 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

For Palmer’s entire career, he had 66 yards passing without a touchdown.

Before he was drafted, he played in UTEP from 2003 to 2006. In four seasons, he has accumulated 11,084 yards passing, 88 touchdowns and 64 interceptions.