Cars in Fortnite Season 3: where to find them on the map

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3, received cars in update 13.40. Since its launch, the game has weekly and monthly updates with added content, weapon balancing and live events. The vehicles were wanted by players for a long time, and had already been revealed in a trailer, but were only properly included now. Check below all the information about the cars and where to find them on the map.

Fortnite is a Battle Royale available for download on PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Currently the mobile game is unavailable to download on Android phones and iPhone (iOS) due to a legal dispute between Epic Games, Apple and Google.

What cars are available?

Currently, four different car models are available, each with its own characteristics. Victory Motors Whiplash, OG Bear, Islander Prevalent and the Titano Mudflap make up the Fortnite automotive quartet. The best place to find cars is in Parque Pleasant.

The cars have a control scheme very similar to the other means of transport made available in the game over the years. The player can accelerate, brake, skid and even use a boost, which consumes much more gasoline. An exclusive addition to the cars is a radio with Fortnite exclusive soundtracks, including an announcer. You can play songs or turn off the radio at any time.

Stay tuned for gas stations on the map

In Fortnite, cars have been found most of the time with only half the tank filled with fuel. So, it is always recommended to fill the tank before hitting the road. In addition to being the best place to fill your tank, gas stations have a 35% chance that a car will spawn on the spot. Another method of refueling is using gallons of gasoline that can be found randomly on the map.



