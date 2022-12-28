Kanye West needs speed. The singer was once a billionaire and lost everything in a short period of time due to a break with brands such as Adidas, Balenciaga and GAP. Although he still spends luxuriously, it’s obvious that he doesn’t have much money to show off.

Singer Donda is undoubtedly one of the most talented artists and has received praise for it. But even his musical career has stalled, as he is still involved in controversy. Although his wealth has decreased, nothing has prevented him from expressing his views until now. But now he’s selling his collection of luxury cars to make a living.

How Kanye West Is Giving Up His Luxury Collection to Make Up for a Dwindling Fortune

Kanye West has his own cars to save him. According to Marca, the Donda singer is selling his set of luxury cars to save himself as his wealth decreases. Some of his cars include Lamborghini, Bugatti Veyron and Mercedes McLaren SLR. He even suspended the renovation of his Malibu home, which cost more than $50 million. The artist’s fortune was almost $2 billion, and he quickly lost his billionaire status, as most of his money came from a partnership with Adidas for the Yeezy collection. Now the brand will continue to sell its products without Ye.

Not only did the Gold Digger singer quarrel with the brand, he was also accused of showing the staff intimate photos of Kim Kardashian. In addition to this, he is also obliged to pay his ex-wife 200 thousand dollars in alimony. Although it is still unknown whether he will continue to pay the specified amount, given his financial situation.

To top it all off, he is campaigning for the 2024 presidential election. As he continues his anti-Semitic statements, an increasing number of people distance themselves from him. It will be seen whether he will change his mind due to the changed circumstances.

