Cars are also on sale at Black Friday 2020

Black Friday 2020, which takes place this Friday (27), also has opportunities to change cars or purchase your first car. In addition to reduced prices, automakers are offering different payment terms and other benefits.

One of the manufacturers with offers is Fiat. Until Saturday (28), the brand will grant R $ 25.5 thousand rebate in the Toro Endurance 2.0 Diesel pickup, whose price dropped to R $ 118.9 thousand. The Mobi Like 1.0 manual (R $ 44.6 thousand) and Argo Trekking (R $ 63.1 thousand) are other discounted cars.

At Nissan, almost the entire line went on sale. The Frontier pickup is one of the highlights, having its price reduced by R $ 28 thousand, while Kicks received a bonus of R $ 11 thousand and zero rate on financing. The Japanese brand also offers a discount of R $ 5,000 in the V-Drive sedan.

Volkswagen, for its part, chose to include zero interest rates, reduced installments and, in some cases, bonuses in the list price. Voyage 1.6, for example, has payment starting in 2021, with the first six installments for R $ 99 each. In the Nivus Comfortline 200 TSI and T-Cross 2021, the buyer can check in and pay the balance in 24 or 36 months, depending on the version.

Jeep and Hyundai also have discounts

The discounts don’t stop there. At Jeep, the offers include the Compass Sport 2021 versions, with a reduction of R $ 8 thousand, and Renegade Sport 2021, whose bonus is R $ 6 thousand. During the promotional period, they start to cost R $ 120.7 thousand and R $ 90.7 thousand, respectively.

Also joining Black Friday, Hyundai reduced the price of the HB20 1.0 by R $ 4 thousand, in addition to making other attractions available. The other HB20 and Creta models include zero tax with 50% of entry plus IPVA and documentation or value of the Fipe table when buying a used one.



