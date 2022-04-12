Carrie Underwood made history by winning the Video of the Year nomination at the CMT Music Awards 2022 together with Jason Aldean

A great honor! The duet of Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood “If I Didn’t Love You” received the main prize in the nomination “Video of the Year” at the CMT Music Awards 2022 on Monday, April 11.

“Thank you very much. Thank you, fans. I mean, it belongs to you,” said 39-year-old Underwood.

Aldin, 45, added: “I just have to say that in 17 years in the game I won Video of the Year for the first time, so for me it’s just amazing. I think Carrie and I appeared on the scene at the same time. The fact that you guys care enough about us over the years of our career to vote for us and care enough about what we do to still listen to music and vote for us means the whole world to me. Thanks a lot, guys.”

In conclusion , he said: “I’m pretty sure I’ve picked the perfect partner for this song.”

The “Ghost Story” performer has held the record for the artist with the most CMT wins in history for several years, and on Monday she consolidated her control over this title, bringing her total to 25 with two more trophies. In addition to video of the year, the duo also received the award for joint video of the year.

The musicians beat fellow performers Brandi Carlisle (“On Time”), Cody Johnson (“Until You Can’t”), Cole Swindell and Laney Wilson (“Never Say Never”), Kacey Musgraves (“Justified”), Kane. Brown (“One Mississippi”), Kelsey Ballerini featuring. Kenny Chesney (“Half of My Hometown”), Luke Combs (“Forever After All”), Maren Morris (“Circles Around This City”), Mickey Guyton (“Remember Her Name”), Miranda Lambert (“If I Were a Cowboy”) and Taylor Swift featuring. Chris Stapleton (“I Bet You’re Thinking of Me (Taylor Version) (From the Vault)”).

Underwood’s collaboration “Hallelujah” with John Legend brought home the trophy during last year’s ceremony.

“Fans, thank you so much, you guys are the reason we’re all here doing what we do [and] doing what we love by composing music,” said 39-year-old designer Calia during the awards ceremony in June 2021. “John Legend, thank you for sending me this incredible song and agreeing to sing with me in it and make this incredible video that I’m so proud of, and congratulations on what I think is your first CMT award!”

Underwood, who debuted “If I Didn’t Love You” with the Georgia native in September 2021, received a coveted nomination for his duet earlier this year. Since then, the performance has entered the history of the country charts.

“Thank you to everyone who came to celebrate my 26th number one song ‘If I Didn’t Love You’ with @CarrieUnderwood,” Aldine wrote on Instagram on Friday, April 8. “We thought this song would be good. but he turned out to be really special. Many thanks to the authors, @CarrieUnderwood, Country Radio, my team and everyone who had a hand in this song — I’m really proud of it.”