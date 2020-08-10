CarPlay good news to Apple Watch users!

Three years ago, the Google Maps app was removed for Apple watches. After three years, Apple Watch will win Google Maps support along with CarPlay support. The application will take its place in Apple watches again with many innovations. Maps, which is one of the rare applications that users long for, will bring CarPlay support with it.

Apple Watch gains CarPlay Dashboard support

When iOS 13.4 was released in March, support was provided for third-party navigation apps to be displayed on the home screen on smartwatches. Evaluating this support, Google was quick to introduce the CarPlay Dashboard feature.

With the announcement made today, Google brought two innovations to Apple Watch watches. Notifications of applications belonging to the Google ecosystem could not be sent to Apple Watch watches in detail. With the CarPlay Dashboard feature announced today, you will be able to manage your CarPlay-supporting vehicle from your smart watch. Important notifications such as navigation, music playback options, calendar reminders will be easily managed on the smart watch.

As you know, checking notifications on the phone while driving creates great risks in traffic. This action, which was both demanding and risky, ended with software support called CarPlay.

Apple Watch will gain support for CarPlay Dashboard and Google Maps in the coming weeks.

If your vehicle supports CarPlay, Google’s new solutions will also be available to you.



