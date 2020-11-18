Caroline Receveur very sexy in lingerie for a former shoot!

The beautiful Caroline Receveur unveiled one of her old shootings! With a touch of nostalgia, the model remembers this session …

Caroline Receveur has done well over the past 4 years … Yet she has not forgotten some of her shootings, or where she came from.

The model lives a life at 300 miles an hour! Indeed, the pretty blonde has to juggle between her brands, her shootings and her role as mom!

Eh yes ! Caroline Receveur had a pretty boy more than two years ago! And as much to tell you that the latter gives him infinite happiness!

Indeed, little Marlon makes her parents laugh because of her energy and a sharp mind! We love it, don’t you?

Recently, Caroline Receveur and her little family have taken up residence in Dubai! Very cool !

Between sun, heat and a pretty house, the fans were afraid that their idol would not be so active anymore … Yet it seems that she is even more thoroughly!

Definitely, she is a real hard worker!

CAROLINE RECEIVER UNVEILS AN OLD SHOOTING!

Hugo Philip’s sweetheart has always had a taste for work! Indeed, if her business is going so well, it is surely because she gives everything!

And when it comes to modeling, it’s the same! Caroline Receveur has always made photographers happy with her work.

Thus, she keeps great memories of some shooting! Today for example, she shared a memory of one of them!

With a touch of nostalgia she writes “4 years later, still and still in photoshoot”. We don’t know you, but we think she hasn’t changed a bit!

In any case, she is still so beautiful! And it’s not Hugo Philip who will say the opposite!

Indeed, the latter is madly in love with Caroline Receveur with whom he married last July! Long live them!



